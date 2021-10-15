Body of a man with hands chopped, tied to barricade found at Singhu border; BJP targets Tikait

Non-inclusion doesn’t reduce my stature: Maneka Gandhi on being dropped from BJP executive committee

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 15: A 35-year-old body of a man with a chopped hand was found near the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border on Friday morning, local police sources said.

According to images that have surfaced on social media, the semi-naked body was seen hanging from a barricade.

''At about 5 am today, a body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). No info on who's responsible, FIR lodged against an unknown person. Viral video is a matter of probe, rumours will linger,'' DSP Hansraj was quoted by news agency ANI.

Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of famers need to be exposed. https://t.co/YkchLIQxgY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 15, 2021

Initial reports say Nihangs - a 'warrior' Sikh group - are being blamed for the brutal and sickening murder, which took place in Kundli in Haryana's Sonipat district.

A video has emerged showing a group of Nihangs standing over the man - after his wrist has been cut off and he lies bleeding on the ground, his eyes glazed over in shock and pain.

BJP leader Amit Malviya blamed Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav for the "gory murder" incident.

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:58 [IST]