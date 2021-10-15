YouTube
    Body of a man with hands chopped, tied to barricade found at Singhu border; BJP targets Tikait

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 15: A 35-year-old body of a man with a chopped hand was found near the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border on Friday morning, local police sources said.

    According to images that have surfaced on social media, the semi-naked body was seen hanging from a barricade.

    Body of a man with hands chopped, tied to barricade found at Singhu border; BJP targets Tikait

    ''At about 5 am today, a body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). No info on who's responsible, FIR lodged against an unknown person. Viral video is a matter of probe, rumours will linger,'' DSP Hansraj was quoted by news agency ANI.

    Initial reports say Nihangs - a 'warrior' Sikh group - are being blamed for the brutal and sickening murder, which took place in Kundli in Haryana's Sonipat district.

    A video has emerged showing a group of Nihangs standing over the man - after his wrist has been cut off and he lies bleeding on the ground, his eyes glazed over in shock and pain.

    BJP leader Amit Malviya blamed Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav for the "gory murder" incident.

    Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:58 [IST]
    X