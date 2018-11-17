Bodies of TN couple found near Shivanasamudra Falls in K'taka

Bengaluru, Nov 17: In a suspected case on honour killing, bodies of a couple found near Shivanasamudra Falls in Mandya district, Karnataka. Body of the man was found on 13th November while the woman's body was found on 15th November from the same location.

A relative of the deceased man had registered a missing person complaint earlier. The couple is said to be from Tamil Nadu.

"When we found the bodies, we did not know if it was suicide or murder," a Belakavadi police official told The News Minute. "However, we found that Nandesh's younger brother, Shankar, had reported the couple missing and a complaint was filed at the Hosur Police Station on the night of November 14."

Nandish, an Adi Dravida boy, and Swathi, a Vanniyar girl - both hailing from Shoolakondapalli village in Bagalur here - eloped and married in a temple in Shoolagiri on August 15. They registered their marriage in September. Nandish and Swathi had moved out of Shoolakondapalli village and began their married life in Hosur town, where Nandish was employed in a timber mart, as per The Hindu reports.