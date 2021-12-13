BMC decides to reopen schools in Mumbai from this date

Five more travellers from 'at risk' countries test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai; nine so far

Mumbai, Nov 25: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reportedly decided to reopen the schools in Mumbai for classes 1-7 from 15 December.

The physical classes, which were scheduled to begin on 1 December, were delayed in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the world.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 709 new Covid-19 cases with 16 deaths. The total number of the caseload of the state rose to 66,43,883 including 6,441 active cases. A total of 18 Omicron cases reported in the state.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 16:19 [IST]