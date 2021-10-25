Mumbai: 1 dead, 5 injured after part of building collapses in Bandra's Chawl area

Travelling to Mumbai? BMC recommends fully vaccinated passengers to be exempted from RT-PCR test

Mumbai schools reopening: Classes to begin for students from this date

Third wave of COVID-19 unlikely to hit Mumbai: BMC tells HC

BMC collects Rs 77.37 crore from over 37 lakh errant citizens for not wearing mask

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 25: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 37 lakh (37,23,019) people and collected over Rs 77.37 crore (Rs 77,37,41,000) from them for flouting Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing masks.

While the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 12.70 crore (Rs 12,70,49,400) by putting fines on 6.35 lakh (6,35,247) people, the BMC (including Railway staff) has collected Rs 64.66 crore (Rs 64,66,91,600) by penalising 37,23,019 errant citizens in the last 1.5 years, the civic body announced on Monday.

Among the seven zones, the highest fines worth Rs 11.07 crore (Rs 11,07,05,600) have been collected from Zone 4 which comprises Andheri, Goregaon, and Malad. Zone 2 comprising Dadar and Vadala in central Mumbai is at the second spot with a fine collection of Rs 10.29 crore (Rs 10,29,13,500).

It is followed by Zone 1 (Rs 9.89 crore) and Zone 6 (Rs 9,28 crore).

Here is the list of zone wise collection of fines:

Zone 1: 98936900

Zone 2: 102913500

Zone 3: 82165800

Zone 4: 110705600

Zone 5: 69948300

Zone 6: 92852200

Zone 7: 84130100

Here is the list Zone wise Cases:

Zone 1: 491796

Zone 2: 513028

Zone 3: 404401

Zone 4: 550801

Zone 5: 348658

Zone 6: 337819

Zone 7: 417378

The wearing of masks has been made mandatory by the BMC as part of preventive measures to contain Covid-19.