BMC collects Rs 77.37 crore from over 37 lakh errant citizens for not wearing mask
Mumbai, Oct 25: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 37 lakh (37,23,019) people and collected over Rs 77.37 crore (Rs 77,37,41,000) from them for flouting Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing masks.
While the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 12.70 crore (Rs 12,70,49,400) by putting fines on 6.35 lakh (6,35,247) people, the BMC (including Railway staff) has collected Rs 64.66 crore (Rs 64,66,91,600) by penalising 37,23,019 errant citizens in the last 1.5 years, the civic body announced on Monday.
Among the seven zones, the highest fines worth Rs 11.07 crore (Rs 11,07,05,600) have been collected from Zone 4 which comprises Andheri, Goregaon, and Malad. Zone 2 comprising Dadar and Vadala in central Mumbai is at the second spot with a fine collection of Rs 10.29 crore (Rs 10,29,13,500).
It is followed by Zone 1 (Rs 9.89 crore) and Zone 6 (Rs 9,28 crore).
Here is the list of zone wise collection of fines:
Zone 1: 98936900
Zone 2: 102913500
Zone 3: 82165800
Zone 4: 110705600
Zone 5: 69948300
Zone 6: 92852200
Zone 7: 84130100
Here is the list Zone wise Cases:
Zone 1: 491796
Zone 2: 513028
Zone 3: 404401
Zone 4: 550801
Zone 5: 348658
Zone 6: 337819
Zone 7: 417378
The wearing of masks has been made mandatory by the BMC as part of preventive measures to contain Covid-19.