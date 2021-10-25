YouTube
    BMC collects Rs 77.37 crore from over 37 lakh errant citizens for not wearing mask

    Mumbai, Oct 25: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has fined 37 lakh (37,23,019) people and collected over Rs 77.37 crore (Rs 77,37,41,000) from them for flouting Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing masks.

    While the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 12.70 crore (Rs 12,70,49,400) by putting fines on 6.35 lakh (6,35,247) people, the BMC (including Railway staff) has collected Rs 64.66 crore (Rs 64,66,91,600) by penalising 37,23,019 errant citizens in the last 1.5 years, the civic body announced on Monday.

    Among the seven zones, the highest fines worth Rs 11.07 crore (Rs 11,07,05,600) have been collected from Zone 4 which comprises Andheri, Goregaon, and Malad. Zone 2 comprising Dadar and Vadala in central Mumbai is at the second spot with a fine collection of Rs 10.29 crore (Rs 10,29,13,500).

    It is followed by Zone 1 (Rs 9.89 crore) and Zone 6 (Rs 9,28 crore).

    Here is the list of zone wise collection of fines:

    Zone 1: 98936900
    Zone 2: 102913500
    Zone 3: 82165800
    Zone 4: 110705600
    Zone 5: 69948300
    Zone 6: 92852200
    Zone 7: 84130100

    Here is the list Zone wise Cases:

    Zone 1: 491796
    Zone 2: 513028
    Zone 3: 404401
    Zone 4: 550801
    Zone 5: 348658
    Zone 6: 337819
    Zone 7: 417378

    The wearing of masks has been made mandatory by the BMC as part of preventive measures to contain Covid-19.

    X