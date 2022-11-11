Uddhav faction accuses EC of 'bias' over allotment of poll symbols, name

Blow to Uddhav camp, Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar joins Shinde faction

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 11: In yet another blow to Uddhav Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena faction and party MP Gajanan Kiritkar joined hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction.

"Gajanan Kirtikar, a popular MP from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, today made a public entry into Balasaheb's Shiv Sena party. He was warmly welcomed on the occasion and wished him all the very best for his future social and political journey," tweeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.