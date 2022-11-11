Blow to Uddhav camp, Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar joins Shinde faction
Mumbai, Nov 11: In yet another blow to Uddhav Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena faction and party MP Gajanan Kiritkar joined hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction.
"Gajanan Kirtikar, a popular MP from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, today made a public entry into Balasaheb's Shiv Sena party. He was warmly welcomed on the occasion and wished him all the very best for his future social and political journey," tweeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
मुंबई उत्तर पश्चिम लोकसभा मतदारसंघाचे लोकप्रिय खासदार गजानन कीर्तिकर यांनी आज #बाळासाहेबांची_शिवसेना पक्षात जाहीर प्रवेश केला. याप्रसंगी त्यांचे मनापासून स्वागत केले तसेच भावी सामाजिक आणि राजकीय वाटचालीकरिता त्यांना शुभेच्छा दिल्या.@GajananKirtikar pic.twitter.com/vCnAK003Wt— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 11, 2022