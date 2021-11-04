Blessings of 130 cr people with you: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in J&K’s Nowshera

J&K: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Nowshera

New Delhi, Nov 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers at Nowshera sector in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali.

While addressing soldiers in J&K's Nowshera sector, PM Modi said,''I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here.''

''I want to spend Diwali with family members; so I join you on festival.'' PM Narendra Modi said to soldiers.

''Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. Enemies targeted Nowshera right after Independence, but I feel happy all conspiracies failed. I feel proud to say many Bravehearts have shed blood for Nowshera,'' PM Modi also said.

Since taking over as prime minister, Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014. Official sources shared photographs of him at an Army post in Nowshera.

Army chief General M M Naravane had carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas, including Rajouri, on Wednesday and he was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.

An Army operation against terrorists has been going on through the forest belt in the Poonch-Rajouri area.

This has been the longest such operation in the recent past and it entered the 26th day on Thursday. Meanwhile, when Modi left his residence in the morning, there were minimal security arrangements in place and no traffic route was deployed to minimise any inconvenience, official sources said.

