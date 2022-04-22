Blast triggered at ATM, but these thieves fail to steal cash

ATMs start dispensing more of Rs 500 instead of Rs 2,000

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: Two burglars triggered a blast at an ATM centre in the Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad town in Pune district using gelatin sticks, but failed to take out any cash from the machine in the early hours of Thursday, said police.

Teams have been formed to nab the suspects, they said, according to news agency PTI.

"Two unidentified burglars triggered a blast at an ATM centre using gelatin sticks. However, the cash box did not break and the burglars could not take away any money and subsequently fled the spot," said a police officer from the Chikhali police station.

A case was registered and further probe was underway, he added.

(PTI)

Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:29 [IST]