    Blast outside Punjab police's intelligence office HQ in Mohali; Security increased

    Mohali, May 09: A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. The police have cordoned off the area around the office.

    Image credit: ANI
    No damage was reported, Mohali police said. There was no report of injury to anyone so far, they added.

    "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," said Mohali Police.

    Senior officers reached the spot and started an investigation. Forensic teams too were called in.

    The explosion came close on the heels of the recovery of an explosive device near the Burail jail in Chandigarh on April 24.

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    X