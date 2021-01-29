Blast outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi: EAM Jaishankar speaks to Israeli FM

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 29: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi regarding the explosion outside the Israeli embassy here, and assured him of "fullest protection" to diplomats and the mission.

    In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously".

    "Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats," Jaishankar tweeted.

    HM Amit Shah briefed by Delhi Police on blast near Israeli Embassy

    The minister further added that the matter was under investigation. "No effort will be spared to find the culprits," he said.

    According to Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal, "a very low intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby."

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 20:38 [IST]
