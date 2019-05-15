Mamata holds march as blamegame over desecration of Vidyasagar's statue spills onto streets,

  • search
    Kolkata, May 15: A day after social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue was damaged in clashes between the BJP and TMC supporters, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took out a march from Beliaghata to Shyambazar in Kolkata. Banerjee marched to protest against the vandalism that took place in Kolkata on Tuesday.

    Her march comes on a day when both the BJP and the TMC have accused each other of being responsible for the desecration of the statue of Vidyasagar, the 19th century educationist and reformer.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee speaking at Vidyasagar college on Tuesday

    Throughout the day, both the parties blamed each other for the bloody violence and the political battle spilled on to the streets.

    Banerjee and the TMC have been trying brand themselves as true representatives of people of Bengal and BJP as outsiders. Banerjee and her party members did not waste any time to push the nativity line after the clash.

    At a rally, Mamata alleged that BJP was "hiring people from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Do you, the goonda leaders of Delhi, know who Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was?"

    [Day after Kolkata violence, Mamata and TMC leaders change profile photos]

    Amit Shah has refuted the allegations by the TMC, observing at a press conference, "The gates were shut, our roadshow was outside, our workers were outside, the bust was inside a room, which would have presumably been locked. The keys must have been with the college management. How can we break the statue?"

    Kolkata Dakshin Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Subrata Bakshi AITC Winner 4,31,715 38% 1,36,339
    Tathagata Roy BJP Runner Up 2,95,376 26% 0
    2009
    Mamata Banerjee AITC Winner 5,76,045 57% 2,19,571
    Rabin Deb CPM Runner Up 3,56,474 35% 0
