Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan approaches Jodhpur Court seeks permission to fly abroad

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is on bail after being convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Tuesday has filed a plea in Jodhpur court asking for permission to fly abroad. He has asked permission to fly to 4 nations.

The court is scheduled to decide on the matter on Tuesday and will announce its verdict soon.

Khan is currently shooting for Race 3 for which he reportedly needs to fly out of the country.

The 52-year-old actor, who has been sentenced to jail for five years and is now out on bail, cannot travel abroad until the court permits him to.

Salman, on April 5, was found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, who were also co-accused in the case, were acquitted. After spending two days in Jodhpur Central Jail, Salman was granted bail and returned to Mumbai, and began work on Race 3.

