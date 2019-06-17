Blackbuck case: Salman Khan acquitted of submitting fake affidavit in Court

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 17: A Jodhpur Court on Monday acquitted film star Salman Khan in a case against him for submitting fake affidavit in the black buck poaching case of 1991.

His affidavit had claimed that Salman had lost the license documents of his weapons though his license had been sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued his intention wasn't to submit a false affidavit.

Wire agency ANI tweeted, "Jodhpur Court acquits Salman Khan in case against him for submitting fake affidavit in the black buck poaching case that he lost the license documents of his weapons, though the license were sent for renewal. Salman's counsel argued his intention wasn't to submit false affidavit".

Earlier last month, the Rajasthan High Court had sent fresh notices to Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant Singh on a plea filed by the government against their acquittal in the black buck poaching case.

Salman was convicted for killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. The court had acquitted his co-stars- Saif, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali, and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh - due to lack of evidence.