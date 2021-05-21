Jhalawar in Rajasthan gets oxygen plant donated by UK

Black Fungus treatment free in Rajasthan, announces CM Gehlot

Jaipur, May 21: Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID will now be treated for free in Rajasthan.

For which the state government has included Black Fungs in the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

Under this scheme up to 5 lakh free health insurance is provided.

Along with this, the Rajasthan government has asked for 50 thousand injections from the center for the treatment of black fungus.

In which 1600 injections will be given to Rajasthan today.

Currently, the state has around 100 black fungus patients and a separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment.

Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a notification issued by state''s Principal Health Secretary Akhil Arora.

He said the step was taken to ensure integrated and coordinated treatment of black fungus and the coronavirus.

According to experts, people with diabetes are more prone to getting the black fungus infection.

