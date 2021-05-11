YouTube
    Black fungus claims 2 lives in Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 11: The fatal black fungal infection has claimed two lives in Madhya Pradesh. One of the patients admitted to Hamidia hospital had undergone an operation on Monday and physicians removed his nine teeth and jaw to end infection, while another patient lost an eye in the surgery.

    Representational Image
    "Two people have died due to black fungal infection as their brain was affected. Total 13 patients have been detected with this infection here so far," Dr Shweta Walia, Designated Professor, Eye Department, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, Indore was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Cases of mucormycosis, a fungal infection, are rising among Covid-19 survivors, causing blindness or serious illness and even death in some cases.

    What is mucormycosis?

    Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. The deadly fungus is found in the environment, though it attacks those COVID-19-recovered patients who were given certain medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs. The fungus can also enter the body through breathing, open wounds or cuts.

    Symptoms

    Face numbness
    One-side nose obstruction
    Eye-swelling sinus pain headache

    Most patients have suffered significant tissue damage by the time diagnosis is made. Hence, most patients require anti-fungal medication and surgical debridement.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 23:52 [IST]
