Covid-19: Fresh cases dip to 2.59 lakh in India, deaths still over 4,000

After eminent Odisha eculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, his two sons succumb to Covid-19 in 2 days

TV actor Aniruddh Dave of 'Patiala Babes' fame, out of ICU, thanks fans for support

No evidence that third wave will affect kids more: AIIMS chief

Black fungus: 10 states with highest number of mucormycosis cases

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 21: The Indian states have reported a sharp rise in the number of black fungus cases or mucormycosis that has claimed 219 lives in India infecting more than 7,250 people.The black fungus is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID and has already been declared an epidemic in Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.

The Centre has said that the states and UTs must declare the disease notifiable under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

List of states with highest number of black fungus:

Maharashtra: 1,500 cases of mucormycosis and 90 deaths.

Gujarat: 1,163 cases of mucormycosis and 61 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh: 575 cases of mucormycosis and 31 deaths.

Haryana: 268 cases of mucormycosis , 8 deaths.

Delhi: 203 cases of mucormycosis and one death.

Uttar Pradesh: 169 cases of mucormycosis and 8 deaths.

Bihar: 103 cases of mucormycosis, 2 deaths.

Chhattisgarh: 101 cases of mucormycosis and one death.

Karnataka: 97 cases of mucormycosis, the number of people who died due to it stand at zero.

Telangana: 90 cases of mucormycosis and 10 deaths.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 10:51 [IST]