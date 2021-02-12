BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Yavatmal on February 20

Action will be taken if social media is misused to spread fake news and violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 12: In a recent development, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is all set to hold "Kisan Mahapanchayat" and a public rally in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on February 20, an officer said. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws.

Speaking to reporters, its Maharashtra co-ordinator Sandip Gidde said that Tikait, Yudveer Singh and several other leaders of the SKM will hold the Kisan Mahapanchayat and the public meeting at Azad Maidan in Yavatmal city on February 20.

"Tikaitwants to start the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Maharashtra from Yavatmal, which has earned the dubious distinction of being the hotspot of farmers'' suicides," he said.

Farmers from Vidarbha and parts of Maharashtra are expected to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat, for which permission has been sought from the authorities.

A police official from Yavatmal said the organisers of have sought permission for the event.