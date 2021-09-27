BKU-Bhanu chief attacks Rakesh Tikait on Bharat Bandh: 'They want to follow Taliban'

New Delhi, Sep 27: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BHANU) national president Bhanu Pratap Singh slammed another farmer leader and the head of farmers' union Samyukt Kisan Morcha Rakesh Tikait over nation-wide bandh on Monday.

Claiming that the bandh adversely affects the economy, Singh attacked Tikait and his supports of following the footsteps of the Taliban. "They (Rakesh Tikait) call themselves 'Kisan neta and then announce Bharat Bandh, which affects economy and farmers. How does it even benefit anyone? They want to follow in the footsteps of the Taliban by continuing similar activities," the ANI quotes Bhanu Pratap as saying.

The BKU head requested people not to support the bandh and asked the government to ban bandhs. He added, "No one should support Bharat Bandh and it should be opposed. I request the government to ban such organisations (farmer unions) which are involved in terrorist activities since January 26. I appeal to all state governments and the Centre,"

Singh has been a critic of the protests at the borders. It may be recalled that he had accused the Congress of bringing people to farmers protests when the violent protest broke out on 26 January.

Around 500 organisations, including national political parties, trade unions, farmers' associations, youth, teachers, labourers and others, have joined the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday to mark the one year passage of the NDA government's three farm laws.

The bandh was observed between 6 am and 4 pm during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions remained closed throughout the country, the SKM said.

The Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Jharkhand governments have extended support to the bandh.

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 16:51 [IST]