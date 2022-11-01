BJP's tact to divert attention from Morbi, says a stung Kejriwal after Sukesh's claims

Second time lucky? AAP conducts Punjab-like 'Who should be CM' survey in Gujarat

New Delhi, Nov 01: Responding to 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar's claims that AAP leader 'extorted' Rs 10 crore from him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that BJP is planting a fabricated story to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

"The condition of BJP in Gujarat has become so bad that it has to take the help of the biggest thug of the country. Beware, all this drama is being done to divert media attention from Morbi," Kejriwal told reporters.

In a letter written to the L-G, Conman Suresh Chandrashekar who was arrested by the Delhi police in the Rs 200 crore extortion case confessed to paying Adam Aadmi Party minister Satyendra Jain Rs 10 crore as protection money.

He also alleged that a total of Rs 50 crore was paid to AAP in exchange for a key party position in South India.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP dubbed the AAP a 'maha thug' party after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed its leader Satyendar Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him to ensure his safety in prison.

"It is learned from news that there has been a thuggery in the house of the thug. And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. And the person who cheated the thug is Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain," Patra said.

He further alleged the AAP had extorted money from the conman and it showed that the party was "hardcore corrupt".

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 16:47 [IST]