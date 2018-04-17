BJP’s second list for Karnataka polls: Heavy on Lingayats, no Muslims, Christians

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The most prominent names in the list were that of Katta Subramanya Naidu and Somashekhara Reddy.

BJP’s second list for Karnataka polls: Heavy on Lingayats, no Muslims, Christians

If one goes by the first and second list of the BJP, it seems to be repeating its Uttar Pradesh strategy. In both lists, the BJP has not named Muslims or Christians. Party sources said that there is no need to draw colour to this exercise and the BJP had taken into consideration the winnability factor in this crucial election.

Click here for 1st list of BJP candidates

In the second list, the party has fielded 32 Lingayats, 10 Vokkaligas, 20 OBCs among others. The first list too was heavy on Lingayats. There were 72 names in the first list and prominent among them were B S Yeddyurappa and B Sriramulu. In the first list the there were 21 Lingayats in the list. The party has given tickets to 10 Schedule Caste, 10 Vokkaligas, 19 OBCs, 6 Schedule Tribes, 5 Brahmins and 1 Kodava candidate.

Click here for 2nd list of BJP candidates

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15
Read more about:

bjp, karnataka assembly elections, karnataka polls, karnataka elections

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.