BJP’s second list for Karnataka polls: Heavy on Lingayats, no Muslims, Christians

The BJP has released its second list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The most prominent names in the list were that of Katta Subramanya Naidu and Somashekhara Reddy.

If one goes by the first and second list of the BJP, it seems to be repeating its Uttar Pradesh strategy. In both lists, the BJP has not named Muslims or Christians. Party sources said that there is no need to draw colour to this exercise and the BJP had taken into consideration the winnability factor in this crucial election.

In the second list, the party has fielded 32 Lingayats, 10 Vokkaligas, 20 OBCs among others. The first list too was heavy on Lingayats. There were 72 names in the first list and prominent among them were B S Yeddyurappa and B Sriramulu. In the first list the there were 21 Lingayats in the list. The party has given tickets to 10 Schedule Caste, 10 Vokkaligas, 19 OBCs, 6 Schedule Tribes, 5 Brahmins and 1 Kodava candidate.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

