BJP's Management team for upcoming Presidential election revealed

    New Delhi, Jun 17: The BJP includes Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Bharati Pawar, in the management team for the upcoming Presidential elections.

    Here is the names of the 14 leaders along with their designations:

    • Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MP - Convener: Union Minister of Jai Shakti
    • G Kishan Reddy, MP - Union Minister of Culture
    • Ashwini Vaishnaw, MP - Union Minister of Railways
    • Sarbananda Sonowal, MP - Union Minister of Ayush
    • Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP - Union Minister of State - Parliamentary Affairs & Culture
    • Dr Bharati Pawar, MP - Union Minister of State - Health & Family Affairs
    • Vinod Tawde - Co Convener - National Genral Secretary
    • Tarun Chugh - National General Secretary
    • DK Aruna - National Vice-President
    • Rituraj Sinha - National Secretary
    • Vanati Srinivasan, MLA - National President - Mahila Morcha
    • Sambit Patra - National Spokesperson
    • Rajdeep Roy, MP - State Vice President, BJP Assam

    The election for the President will be held on July 18, while the nomination process began from Wednesday. Incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24.

    The Electoral College has 4,809 electors including Members of Parliament and 4,033 Members of the Legislative Assembly While the total value of the votes will be 10,86,431 to win a candidate would need 5,43,216 votes In 2017 Ram Nath Kovind of the NDA defeated Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

    Going by reports, the BJP is unlikely to re-nominate Kovind for a second term. The only President to have had a second term is Rajendra Prasad.

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 14:33 [IST]
    X