BJP’s ‘Maaf Karo Mahraj’ campaign puts the Congress at unease in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 17: The election campaign started by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh with a tag line 'Maaf Karo Mahraj' in a direct attack on election management chief of the Congress and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is making the Congress jittery. The Congress appears to to very concerned about the impact of this campaign which was started by the BJP by taking a dig over one of the chief ministerial candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The party is finding it difficult to answer this attack. Actually the BJP has been trying to project Scindia as a symbol of royalty and feudalism while chief minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan is being projected being from the humble background as son of a farmer. This is the reason that the BJP's entire campaign is now surrounded at 'Maaf Karo Mahraj, Hamara Neta Shivraj (Forgive us the King, Our Leader is Shivraj).

The Congress is saying that the BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are afraid of discussing BJP misrule in the state. Congress spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Pankaj Chaturvedi said that the real issue is that the BJP has thrown the state in the past 15 years towards destruction and now people are asking for the answer.

Chaturvedi said that there is a long list of failure of the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, so he is taking baseless things out of frustration. But whatever the argument Congress spokesperson give, the new campaign strategy and slogan has made the Congress uncomfortable. Even Scindia is being asked questions on this issue on which he has answered that it is not a crime to be born in a royal family. However, supporters of Scindia are saying that there is no need to answer such questions.

They are saying that it is better that the BJP accepted Scindia as chief ministerial candidate against Shivraj Singh Chouhan and is now fearful of him. Supporters looking at Scindia as the future chief minister of the state also say that the BJP is campaigning for him without any cost. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath is also being considered as CM's aspirant and supporters of Kamal Nath and Scindia Quite often go into clash on social media platforms.