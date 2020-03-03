BJP’s Kapil Mishra not given ‘Y’ grade security

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: BJP leader, Kapil Mishra's security cover has been enhanced. He would be under security cover 24/7.

The security was provided after an assessment was made to the threat to his life. However the security given to him is not Y grade.

In 2017, he was advised security following a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence. He had however refused security cover at that time. This time around. He had sought security due to a threat to his life, police officials familiar with the matter tell OneIndia.

People raise 'shoot the traitor’ slogans during Kapil Mishra rally

It may be recalled that Mishra has been accused of instigating the Delhi riots. On Sunday morning, it may be recalled that Mishra had tweeted that he was receiving death threats both from India as well as abroad. He said that he was receiving the threats on his phone, WhatsApp and email. He however added that he did not fear the hate campaign that had been launched against him.