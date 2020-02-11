BJP's Gautam Gambhir accepts defeat in Delhi

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said that his party has accepted the defeat in Delhi where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal is headed for a massive win.

    The cricketer-turned politician, from east Delhi congratulating Kejriwal said that the BJP tried its best but could not convince people of Delhi.

    The BJP MP told news agency ANI, "We accept Delhi election results and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi."

    Loss for BJP means it is out of power in Delhi for 27 years

    "We tried our best but, probably, we could not convince the people of the state. I hope Delhi develops under the chief ministership of Arvind Kejriwal," Mr Gambhir said to ANI.

    Besides this, BJP leader Parvesh Varma who pulled for delivering hate speeches during poll campaign, also has conceded defeat.

    He said , "I accept the result. We will work hard and give a better performance in the next elections.".

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
