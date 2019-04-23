  • search
    BJP's Delhi list: Singer Hans Raj Hans replaces lawmaker Udit Raj

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 23: The BJP on Tuesday announced singer Hans Raj Hans' candidature from North-West Delhi, hours before the deadline for filing of nomination.

    Udit Raj, the incumbent MP from North-West, had threatened to resign and contest as an independent if his candidature was not announced from the seat.

    File photo of singer Hans Raj Hans
    This was one of the reasons behind the delay in announcing Hans' candidature, party insiders said. Hans will take on Guggan Singh of the AAP and Rajesh Lilothia of the Congress.

    Udit Raj had merged his Indian Justice Party with the BJP in February 2014 and later won the election from North West Delhi. The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 election.

    Hans Raj will contest against Congress' Rajesh Lilothia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Gugan Singh.

    Sitting BJP MP Udit Raj threatens to quit BJP

    Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir will contest from East Delhi. He replaces Maheish Girri and will take on Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of AAP.

    Meenakshi Lekhi will contest from South Delhi. She faces Congress's Ajay Maken and AAP's Brajesh Goel.

