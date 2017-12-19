BJP wraps up 2017 on a high: Forms govt in 6 out of 7 states

BJP wins Gujarat 6th time and topples Congress in Himacahal, ends 2017 on high note | Oneindia News

The BJP has wrapped up 2017 in a way that it would have expected. The BJP has formed the government in 6 out of the 7 states that went to polls this year.

The victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh wrapped up the BJP's 2017 campaign on an impressive note. The victory march for the BJP began with it installing its governments in Gujarat and Uttarakhand. Although it had fallen short of the majority mark in Goa, the BJP managed to set up its government by stitching up an alliance.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP was comfortably placed and formed the government. Then came the big win in Uttar Pradesh where the saffron party decimated all its opponents. The party also installed its government in Manipur. The BJP was, however, unable to put up a good show in Punjab where the Congress installed its government.

Even in Bihar where the BJP had lost, it managed to set up its government. After the JD(U)-RJD split, the BJP entered into an alliance with Nitish Kumar and formed the government.

These victories have increased the BJP's imprint across the country. The Congress is currently in power at Karnataka, Puducherry, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

The year 2018 will also witness a set of tough battles. The states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. These elections would have a major bearing on the BJP's prospects ahead of the big 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

OneIndia News