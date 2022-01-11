New Covid curbs in UP: Government and private employees to work at 50 per cent capacity

BJP will win UP, but with lesser numbers: Opinion Poll

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The BJP is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh but will loose a significant number of seats when compared to the elections in 2017, a Times Now-Veto opinion poll said.

According to the opinion poll, the BJP is likely to win 227 to 254 seats when compared to the 312 it bagged in 2017. The Samajwadi Party will see major gains and is projected to win 136 to 151 seats. The party had won just 47 in the previous elections.

The BSP and Congress are expected to put up poor performances and will bag 8-14 seats and 6-11 respectively the opinion poll also said.

Punjab:

Punjab according to the opinion poll is heading for a hung assembly. The AAP is likely to emerge as the single largest party, winning 54-58 seats out of the 117. The Congress is expected to fall short of the majority mark and may win 41 to 47 seats. The BJP on the other hand may bag 1-3 seats. SAD could end up playing kingmaker as it is likely to bag 11 to 15 seats.



Uttarakhand:

The BJP is likely to win 44 got 50 seats in the 70 member assembly. However the projection says that the party would get 10 lesser seats when compared to the 2017 elections. The Congress is predicted to win just 12 to 15 seats while the AAP would get around 5 yo 8 seats.



Goa:

The BJP is likely to barely get through in Goa by winning 17 to 21 seats in the 40 member assembly. The AAP is likely to win 8 to 11 and the Congress 4 to 6., the Times Now-Veto survey also said

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 9:10 [IST]