BJP warns its Bengal ex-chief, says such comments will only hurt and harm the party

BJP warns its Bengal ex-chief Dilip Ghosh, says "such comments will only hurt and harm the party"

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, May 31: Taking a strong note of its senior leader from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh's "critical" comments against the party's state unit, the BJP top brass cautioned him on Tuesday, saying his conduct is "unacceptable" and it will not only hurt the party but also negate his hard work in the past. Ghosh, the former president of the West Bengal BJP, has described his successor Sukanta Majumdar as an "inexperienced" leader who has arrived at the scene "recently".

In a strongly-worded letter, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh has cautioned Ghosh from speaking against party leaders in public fora. Stating that the letter has been issued on the instructions of BJP president JP Nadda, Singh said he wishes to convey the party's deep anguish and concern at the issuance of such statements to Ghosh and "advise you to always refrain from going to the media or any public fora about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else".

"Such comments will only hurt and harm the party and negate your own hard work in the past. Besides, such statements, coming from a person of your stature, a national vice-president, may create deep disaffection, unrest and alienation amongst party ranks, which given the norms of political behaviour and conduct, is unacceptable. The national leadership of the BJP is deeply concerned at issuance of such statements through the media," Singh said in the letter.

Describing Ghosh as a senior leader of the BJP, he said the party workers look up to him "for direction, support and encouragement to continue the good work that you had started while as the president of the West Bengal state BJP". Underlining that Ghosh's commitment to the party has been absolute, Singh said there have been some avoidable instances when some of his "statements or outbursts have anguished the state party leaders and have also caused embarrassment to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party".

"This was pointed out to you on several occasions by the party leadership in the fond hope that you will take note. Given your standing and stature, you are expected to inspire, lead, direct and hold together your own party colleagues at all levels," the letter states. Hoping that Ghosh would appreciate the sensitivity of the situation, particularly in West Bengal, Singh said he should always remain more discreet in his dealings with the print, electronic, other media or any public fora. PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 22:02 [IST]