BJP wants us to keep fighting with Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

    New Delhi, Mar 22: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of dividing the country along the lines of religion.

    Addressed a public rally, Mufti said "My father's uncles were killed... They (BJP) want the fight with Pakistan to prevail, they talk about Hindu/Muslim, Jinnah, Babur, Aurangzeb... Congress kept this nation safe... they (BJP) want to make many Pakistans."

    Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 16:59 [IST]
