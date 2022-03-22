BJP wants us to keep fighting with Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti

Vote only for PAGD allies in the next J&K assembly polls: Mehbooba

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 22: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of dividing the country along the lines of religion.

Addressed a public rally, Mufti said "My father's uncles were killed... They (BJP) want the fight with Pakistan to prevail, they talk about Hindu/Muslim, Jinnah, Babur, Aurangzeb... Congress kept this nation safe... they (BJP) want to make many Pakistans."

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 16:59 [IST]