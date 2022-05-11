YouTube
    BJP wants five roads in Delhi named after Mughal emperors re-named

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) rename five roads in Lutyen's Delhi which are named after Mughal emperors.

    The Delhi BJP chief, Adesh Gupta requested the renaming of Tughlaq road, Akbar Road, Aurangzeb Lane, Shahjahan Road and Humayun Road.

    Delhi BJP chief, Adesh Gupta

    The sin that was committed during the Congress rule was somewhat corrected under the Modi government while some are left. That has to be changed too he said.he persons whose names are kept in Delhi were invaders. Why should there be a road in India after their names, Gupta said in his letter.

    When the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the names of roads after such invaders are a sign of slavery. There should be an immediate change he added.

    Gupta said that the Tughlaq Road should be renamed as Guru Gobind Singh Road, Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road, Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road, Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane and the Humayun Lane as Maharishi Valmiki Road.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 13:34 [IST]
    X