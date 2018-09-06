BJP wants an Uttar Pradesh movement in Telangana by projecting a saffron clad?

New Delhi, Sep 6: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not only field Swami Paripoornananda, a seer belonging to Shree Peetham Mutt of the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, in Telengana Assembly elections if elections are announced but it is also being discussed in the BJP circle that the party might go for Telengana election under his leadership. The BJP is planning a Yogi moment in Telengana.

Swami Paripoornananda is the same firebrant seer who was banned to enter Hyderabad in July 2018 for his inflammatory speeches. But he returned to the city amid huge crowd and welcome organised by organisations like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and many others.

It is in the public domain that the Telangana Police externed him from the city and his externment was suspended by an interim order of the Hyderabad High Court in August, 2018. His entry into the city has been marked as a significant event for the BJP. In all likelihood, Paripoornananda will join the BJP to contest Assembly elections either from Karwan or Chandrayangutta. Political analysts say the BJP wants to repeat Uttar Pradesh in Telengana with a saffron clad leader to leader the party.

A BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that Swami Paripoornananda has a huge following among tribals and Hindus at large. It is too early to say if he will contest election or will be made leader of the party. But party will take the right decision at the right time and what is necessary to win elections in the state. It is too early to make any comment on this issue.

In view of the alleged inflammatory statement by Paripoornananda, the Telangana police had externed him for six months in July 2018. However, the Hyderabad High Court gave interim order suspending his externment in August. He was put under house arrest after he had announced his intention to take up a three-day yatra, to preach on protecting the Hindu dharma. But following his controversial speeches, the police booked him under the Telangana Prevention of Anti- Social and Hazardous Activities Act and ordered externment.