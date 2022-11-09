BJP vs Congress over India's G20 logo depicting lotus

Cong targets BJP, says no one apologised or resigned for Morbi tragedy

New Delhi, Nov 09: The leaders of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress engaged in a war of words over the logo for India's G20 presidency, which depicts lotus flower. While Congress accused BJP of 'self promotion', BJP hit back saying that lotus is India's national flower and symbolises India's national heritage, faith and thought.

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr. Modi & BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

Reacting sharply to the statement, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted, "Will you remove Kamal from the name of Kamal Nath?"

"Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi - Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal ! Hope you see no agenda there!!!" tweeted Poonawalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo India's G20 presidency which bears a lotus and the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought. The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. "Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height," he said.

"The lotus in the logo of G-20 is a symbol of hope in such tough times," he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that even if the world is in a deep crisis, we can still progress to make it a better place. Throwing light on the culture of India, the Prime Minister mentioned that both the Goddesses of knowledge and prosperity are seated on a lotus.

The Prime Minister pointed out the earth that is placed on a lotus in the logo of G-20 and said that shared knowledge helps us in overcoming difficult circumstances while shared prosperity enables us to reach the last mile.

He further explained the significance of the seven petals of the lotus which represent the seven continents and seven universal musical notes.

He added, "When the seven musical notes come together, they create perfect harmony."

PM Modi said that the G-20 aims to bring the world together in harmony while respecting diversity.

