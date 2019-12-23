  • search
    BJP’s vote share is up since 2014, but its down in the number of seats at Jharkhand

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Going by the trends, the JMM-Congress-RJD combine is in a comfortable position to form the government. The BJP on the other hand is currently leading in 29 seats and is way below the magic mark of 41 to form the government.

    The BJP at the moment is the single largest party with leads in 29 seats. The JMM is behind the BJP with 24 seats.

    As per the Election Commission, the vote share of the BJP at 10.30 am stood at 34.1 per cent. In the 2014 elections, the vote share of the BJP and the AJSU together was 35 per cent. In 2014, the BJP on its own had a vote share of 31.26 per cent.

      This time around the BJP fought the elections on its own and as per the current trend, even bettered its vote share, when compared to the previous elections.

      The vote share of the Congress this year stands at 14.3 per cent, while its ally JMM has a vote share of 17.8 per cent. The BJP's former ally, the AJSU has a vote share of 7.3 per cent, while that of the RJD is 3.4 per cent.

      The JVM's vote share stood at 5.2 per cent, while that of the BSP's was 1.50 per cent. The vote share of the others stands at 11 per cent while NOTA recorded 1.52 per cent. The CPI(M)'s vote share was at 0.28 per cent.

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
