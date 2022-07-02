‘Not Nupur Sharma, it is the PM, it is the HM responsible….’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

BJP vehemently denies link to Udaipur killer

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jul 02: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly denied links to one of the killers in the Udaipur case. The denial came after the Congress took to the social media to draw the connection.

Sadiq Khan, the chief of the BJP's minority wing in the state said at a news conference that the party has no links to either of the accused. He said that the killing was a failure of the Congress government in Rajasthan.

The Congress alleged that one of the main accused in the brutal killing of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur is a BJP member. The party also asked whether the Centre had moved quickly to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to brush it under the carpet.

"The killer of Kanhaiya Lal, Riyaz Attari is a member of the BJP," senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said while citing a media report.

"I am not surprised that you are peddling #FakeNews. The Udaipur murderers WERN'T members of the BJP. Their attempt to infiltrate was like the LTTE assassin's attempt to enter the Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi," the BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said while dubbing it as fake news.

The Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday afternoon by two men wielding a cleaver. After killing him the two Muslim men Riaz Akthari and Ghouse Mohammad posted a video of the killing and also confessed to the murder.

Khera at a news briefing cited pictures and posts linking Akthari to the BJP leaders Irshad Chainwala and Mohammad Tahir.

"It has also come to the fore in the same disclosure that the main accused Riyaz Attari often participated in the programmes of Rajasthan BJP leader and former minister Gulabchand Kataria. Not only this, but pictures of the main accused Riyaz Attari attending the meetings of the BJP's Rajasthan minority unit are also in front of the world," Khera said.

Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 13:32 [IST]