BJP under Yogi to win big in UP, Congress to get 5-8 seats: Opinion poll

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: The BJP is all set to retain power comfortably in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections due early next year, a Times Now Polstrat opinion poll has suggested.

The opinion poll says that the BJP could end up winning 239 to 245 of the 403 seats. The Samajwadi Party is protected to finish a distant second with 119-125 seats. The BSP would end up third with 30 seats the poll says. The Congress is likely to retain its tally of the last time and may end up with just 5 to 8 seats.

If this projection turns out to be right, then Yogi Adityanath would be the only chief minister of UP to serve two consecutive terms.

The opinion poll said that the people are impressed with Yogi Adityanath's handling of the law and order situation. Further the BJP's charge of Muslim appeasement by the SP and Congress has found favour with the people of the state. On the Citizenship Amendment Act, the respondents were divided and felt that the government's defence of the same was an attempt to promote communalism.

The poll was conducted between November 6 and November 10 with a sample size of 9,000 respondents.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:17 [IST]