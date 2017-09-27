BJP tries to woo Patidar voters ahead of Gujarat elections

All the major parties are trying to lure the Patidar community in Gujarat, which has been agitating for the past 3 years demanding reservation, ahead of state assembly elections.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday began his Gujarat campaign from Patidar stronghold Saurashtra. Rahul's roadshow was planned in such a way that he could reach out to Patidars in areas of the legislators who defected recently.

On Tuesday, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and cabinet ministers Nanu Vanani and Chimanbhai Shaparia met close to 100 Patidar leaders. Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) chief Hardik Patel also took part in the meeting along with six important Patidar organisations representing the Leuva and Kadva Patel community in State.

Following the meeting, Nitin Patel said that commission would be formed to look into the issue of reservation. A Special Enquiry committee headed by high court judge would also be created to quash cases pending against members of Patidar community during and post the Patidar quota agitation event held at GMDC ground on August 25, 2015.

Prominent Patidars leaders like Reshma Patel, Varun Patel, Dinesh Bhambaniya and others welcomed the formation of the commission but said the stir for reservation in the OBC category would continue.

After the meeting, Hardik Patel told Ahmedabad Mirror that the government did not touch upon the reservation issues.

"However, they have agreed to withdraw cases against the Patidar and give compensation to the family members of the victims," he added.

According to reports, some PAAS members, during the meeting, shouted slogans like 'Hum ladenge choro se' (We will fight the thieves) and were shunted out of the room.

Commenting on this, Nitin Patel said that some groups would use the Patidar community for personal gains

OneIndia News