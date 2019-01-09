BJP to start My Family-BJP Family campaign from February 12 to connect with 1 crore workers

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 9: Every political party in the country is now coming out with different plans and schemes to reach out to voters just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which are barely four months away. In another such move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to start a campaign My Family-BJP Family to woo voters.

Under this campaign, the BJP will reach out to one crore member of the party and to their families. Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary (organisations) Sunil Bansal said that this campaign is worker-centric and under this scheme sticker will be pasted at the doors of one crore household on which My Family-BJP Family will be written. The party has also plans to raise flag in these houses.

A workshop in this regard was organised and addressed by Bansal in which decision of My Family-BJP Family and Kamal Jyoti Sankalp Abhiyan campaigns were revealed. Bansal told workers about the campaign that how to go about it. It is said that the BJP will reach out to its one crore workers in 1.63 lakh booths from February 12 to February 22, 2019.

Bansal said, "Someone must have been responsible for bringing us to the organisation and ideology. So we are working as office bearer of the BJP therefore we must also be and instrument to add people to the BJP to contribute our bit. When we connect with the people only then people will join the organisation."

He said that around 22 crore people have got benefited by the people-friendly policies of the different BJP governments and that included 3 crore just in Uttar Pradesh. The Modi government and the Yogi government will celebrate the BJP Development Festival by lighting Kamal Jyoti with the beneficiaries of the government schemes.