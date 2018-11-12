  • search

BJP to organise region-wise conferences for OBC intellectuals on November 23 and 25

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise region-wise conferences for intellectuals belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Uttar Pradesh from November last week. The party actually plans to organise conference of doctors, engineers, professors, litterateur and social workers. The BJP also plans to organise a big conference of representatives belonging to the OBC communities in December in which MPs, MLAs, mayors, councilors, Block Pramukhs and members of Jila Panchayats will be participating.

    BJP to organise region-wise conferences for OBC intellectuals on November 23 and 25

    The BJP has plans to organise these conferances in the regions as per BJP's demarcation like Gorakhpur, Kashi, Awadh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj and Western UP to reach out to OBC communities before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Actually the BJP wants to prepare its ground among OBC communities with these programmes. State BJP general secretary and in-charge of OBC Morcha Vijay Bahadur Patahk said that the BJP had prepared organisational programme at every front. Region-wise conference for the OBC intellectuals is part of that initiative.

    Sources said that the programme is proposed for November 23 and 25 in which deputy chief minister Keshav Prashad Maurya, Union minister and Fatehpur Lok Sabha MP Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav is expected to participate. The programme will start with 'Strong BJP, Strong India' slogan to discuss policies and achievements of the government.

    The BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh has been able to win 73 out of 80 seats. The BJP projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the biggest OBC leader during 2014 Lok Sabha elections and reaped its benefit as well. In 2017, the BJP contested elections with Keshav Prashad Maurya as state party president. Maurya made a better rapport with OBCs and the alliance managed to win 325 seats in the state.

    Sources said that Maurya has already had 21 meetings of the OBCs under the guidance of the deputy chief minister and now the initiative is taken to strengthen its grip among intellectuals of OBCs.

    Story first published: Monday, November 12, 2018, 13:12 [IST]
