BJP to get within touching distance in Rajya Sabha soon

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 22: For the BJP, the lack of numbers in the Rajya Sabha has been a major concern as a result of which it was unable to pass several crucial bills, including the one on Triple Talaq.

The NDA at present has 105 members of which 75 belong to the BJP. However by 2020 this number may change as 72 seats would fall vacant. Going by the existing scenario, the BJP could get 10 more seats, which would take its number to 85. The Congress on the other hand could lose up to 12 seats.

Ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh would fall vacant next year. The BJP going by its current strength in UP can win 9 of these seats. Currently the SP has 6, BSP, 2 and Congress, 1.

Rajya Sabha approves TDP MPs' move to join BJP

This year 10 seats would fall vacant and by 2020 it would be 72. The NDA would have had a majority earlier, but the same has been delayed owing to its losses in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the recently held assembly elections.

Of the 72 seats, 55 would fall vacant in April, five in June and 11 including 10 from Uttar Pradesh in November.