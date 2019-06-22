  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP to get within touching distance in Rajya Sabha soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: For the BJP, the lack of numbers in the Rajya Sabha has been a major concern as a result of which it was unable to pass several crucial bills, including the one on Triple Talaq.

    The NDA at present has 105 members of which 75 belong to the BJP. However by 2020 this number may change as 72 seats would fall vacant. Going by the existing scenario, the BJP could get 10 more seats, which would take its number to 85. The Congress on the other hand could lose up to 12 seats.

    A view of the Rajya Sabha
    A view of the Rajya Sabha

    Ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh would fall vacant next year. The BJP going by its current strength in UP can win 9 of these seats. Currently the SP has 6, BSP, 2 and Congress, 1.

    Rajya Sabha approves TDP MPs' move to join BJP

    This year 10 seats would fall vacant and by 2020 it would be 72. The NDA would have had a majority earlier, but the same has been delayed owing to its losses in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the recently held assembly elections.

    Of the 72 seats, 55 would fall vacant in April, five in June and 11 including 10 from Uttar Pradesh in November.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp rajya sabha triple talaq

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 6:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue