BJP to contest 148 seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena to fight in 126

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 04: Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena have finalised a seat sharing deal for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election 2019 where Shiv Sena will be contesting 126 seats, allies on 14 and BJP will be contesting all other seats in 288-member Assembly.

If the alliance comes back to power, the BJP will keep the CM's post, which is likely to be retained by incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis, and will give the deputy CM post to Shiv Sena.

In 2014 polls, Shiv Sena had contested on 282 seats and won 63, while the BJP had contested on 260 and scored victory on 122.

The polling this year is scheduled to take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

The main opposition to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in 2019 polls will the Congress and NCP, which have also forged a pre-poll tie-up.