BJP to cast leaders against caste-based political parties

New Delhi: With the target of repeating 2014 performance of the Lok Sabha elections in mind, the Bharatiya Janata Party has discussed the matter in a meeting to decide a road map for the party and prepare a training module by keeping in mind OBCs especially the MBCs.

The leaders of the party have been asked to complete this process by August 30, 2018. However the party is working on the training module for it.

Sources in the BJP said that leaders of the party especially belonging to the other backward classes (OBCs) will visit every state, which was decided in a meeting attended by 60-65 leaders from across the country that included OBC Morcha chief Dara Singh Chouhan, Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangawar and another Union minister Ajay Tamta.

Party sources said that it could be benefited due to interview being removed from the Group C and Group D jobs. Many people have been able to get through jobs from the other sections than the dominant OBCs.

Sources said that the party has this information on the decision of the government doing away with the interview in Group C and Group D services has a positive impact among the marginalized section within the OBCs. The big chunk of jobs was captured by the dominant section of the OBCs. So basically the new beneficiary belonged to the Most Backward Communities (MBCs) which the BJP wants to cash in on.

This space was dominated by the well off sections of the OBCs. The MBCs are now benefited in the Railways and the police jobs and many more other services as well.

The BJP has this information that the caste identity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still relevant and is working for the party so that could be utilised once again. The BJP also plans to organise training at five-six places of every commissionaire in every state.

Sources informed that the most interesting aspect of this campaign is that the BJP will entrust this responsibility with more on such leaders who have joined the ranks of the BJP from the political parties like the SP, the RJD, the Janata Dal (U) or any other political outfit predominantly caste based. The similar campaign is planned for Scheduled Caste and Youths as well.

