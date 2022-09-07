YouTube
    BJP thinks it can frighten the opposition using CBI, ED: Rahul at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kanyakumari, Sep 07: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who kick-started 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on Wednesday, slammed the BJP of misusing the institutions like CBI and ED to "frighten the opposition."

    BJP thinks it can frighten the opposition using CBI, ED: Rahul at Bharat Jodo Yatra
    Rahul Gandhi

    "They (BJP) think they can frighten the opposition using CBI, ED and IT. The problem is they don't understand Indian people. Indian people don't get scared. Not a single opposition leader is going to be scared of the BJP," Gandhi said.

    Targeting the ruling government for favouring a few businessmen, Rahul said, "Today India is facing its worst economic crisis. A handful of large businesses control the entire country today. Earlier there was East India Company which controlled India and today there are 3-4 big companies which control the entire India."

    The Congress launched its much-touted 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday at a mega rally as it seeks to flag problems of economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while also attempting to make gains in what it often describes as the battle of ideologies.

    rahul gandhi bjp politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 19:04 [IST]
