BJP takes potshots at Robert Vadra over his photo in Congress' 'Bharat Jodo' poster

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 07: The BJP on Wednesday took potshot at Congress after Robert Vadra's photo appeared on the poster of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, shared a poster of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with his picture on it.

Taking a jibe at the poster featuring Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused the party of nepotism. "Country is on Kartavya Path (path of duty) but Congress is on 'Ghulami ka Parivar Path'. It's not about Bharat Jodo (unite India) but 'Parivar ko Jodo' (unite the family). It's not 'Pad Yatra' but a yatra for a 'pad' (position)," ANI quoted BJP leader Poonawalla in a tweet.

Former union minister Ravishankar Prasad said it was quite amusing to see Vadra joining the yatra. "Will he claim to speak against corruption now?" NDTV quoted him as asking reporters.

The Congress will launch its much-touted 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday at a mega rally as it seeks to flag problems of economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while also attempting to make gains in what it often describes as the battle of ideologies.

Cong's 'Bharat Jodo' to reach MP by Nov 25th

In a video message, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged people to join the Yatra wherever possible. She asserted the Yatra was needed as negative politics was being done in the country and real issues of the people were not being discussed.

She said the aim of the Yatra is to put the focus on issues of the people such as price rise and unemployment.

Though the 3,570-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, covering 12 states and two Union Territories in about five months, will be formally launched at the rally, it will actually begin at 7 AM on September 8 when Gandhi and several other Congress leaders will embark on the march.

Before the launch of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will also visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue and Kamaraj Memorial in Kanyakumari.