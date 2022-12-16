BJP stages protest near Pak High Commission over Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi

If holocaust was right then exodus of Kashmiri pandits also right: Kher slams Lapid on 'Kashmir Files' remark

The workers of the BJP have demanded an apology from Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto over his uncivilised remarks against PM Modi.

New Delhi, Dec 16: BJP leaders on Friday staged protest near the Pakistan High Commission over its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP workers demanded an apology from the minister for 'insensible' remarks. The protesters held BJP flags and placards some of which read: 'Pakistan aukaat ma aao and Maafi mango' (Pakistan stay in your limits and apologise) and 'Pakistan hosh mein aayo' (Wake up Pakistan), according to a report in PTI.

A worker from the BJP criticised Bhutto for targeting the Prime Minister personally and said, "We condemn Bhutto's remarks. How could he use such a language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should always remember that his grandfather begged India for forgiveness.

Bilawal Bhutto’s statements on PM are a new low for Pakistan too: MEA

"Pakistan should be thrown out of the United Nations for attacking the Indian leader. They harbour terrorists," said a party leader. Another leader said Bhutto should not have used such words for Indian leaders. "We won't tolerate such insensible statement against our leader. Pakistan should apologise," said Tahir Khan.

Bhutto made the comments following India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

Meanwhile, the External Affairs Ministry has given a befittig reply to Bhutto's remarks, calling it a "a new low, even for Pakistan."

"These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," Arindam Bagchi, the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, said, In response to media queries regarding Pakistan Foreign Minister's uncivilised remarks.

Ignored, frustrated, desperate, Pakistan’s behaviour at the UN said it all

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. "Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," he added.

Friday, December 16, 2022, 17:56 [IST]