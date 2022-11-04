YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BJP spreads garbage, choose AAP in MCD polls: Kejriwal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 04: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of creating mountains of garbage in Delhi during their 15-year tenure in the MCD, asserting that people will choose the AAP in the December 4 civic body polls.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    ''In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage everywhere and created mountains of garbage. On December 4, Delhiites will vote for cleanliness. They will vote to make Delhi beautiful. This time, Delhiites will choose the AAP in MCD,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Election for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4, and votes will be counted on December 7. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday.

    Comments

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X