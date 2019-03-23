BJP snubs Shatrughan Sinha, fields Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 23: The BJP has snubbed Shatrughan Sinha and fielded union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib seat.

    File photo of Ravi Shankar Prasad and Shatrughan Sinha

    Prior to the list being released, it was rumoured that Sinha would be dropped and Prasad fielded in his place instead.

    Sinha had said that he would wait before making his plans clear. He would now decide from which party he would contest the elections. He is in all probability to fight the Patna Sahib seat.

    Sinha has fallen out of favour with the party owing to his constant criticism of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Moreover he has been openly aligning with the opposition parties of late.

    In Patna Sahib, two former colleagues Shatrughan Sinha, Ravi Shankar Prasad set for a face-off

    There was speculation that he could contest the Patna Sahib seat on an RJD ticket. He has in the past referred to his proximity to RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam.

    Sinha is a two time MP from Patna Sahib. In 2014, he had defeated Gopal Prasad Sinha of the JD(U).

    In 2009, he won this seat by defeating Shekhar Suman of the Congress. In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Sinha had held the portfolio of health and shipping. Back then he was a Rajya Sabha member.

    This is Prasad's first election to the Lok Sabha. Prasad during his stint as a lawyer had filed a petition against Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the fodder scam. His father, Thakur Prasad was a minister in the Bihar government in the 1970s. Prasad has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2000.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
