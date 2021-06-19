Lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour in India, third wave could hit in 6 to 8 weeks: AIIMS chief

BJP slams Telangana government over its decision to lift COVID-19 lockdown from Sunday

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hyderabad, June 19: Months after imposing lockdown curbs to check the COVID-19 surge, the Telangana government has decided to lift the shutdown in the state from Sunday in view of a decline in coronavirus cases and also reopen educational institutions from July 1.

The state cabinet, which met on Saturday, took decisions to this effect and directed officials of all departments to remove all restrictions imposed during the lockdown, an official release said.

Reacting to this, Telangana BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao, slammed the Telangana government and said, "CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is gambling with public health in Telangana State. Telangana state government's decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions from tomorrow, is against the central government guidelines to gradually ease lockdown restrictions."

"The Central government has issued fresh guidelines to all states to be extra careful with unlock process, as the return of COVID-19 infection spike is a real possibility," he said.

"BJP is seriously concerned about the state government's order to open schools for physical learning. The health experts all over the nation are warning of children being highly vulnerable for COVID-19 infection during the possible third wave," Rao said.

The decision of lifting the lockdown was taken after examining reports submitted by medical and health department officials that COVID-19 cases have come down in the state and the virus is now under control.

On Friday, Telangana reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more deaths.

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 18:51 [IST]