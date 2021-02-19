India a more confident nation, can be seen on our border: PM Modi

BJP slams Congress over threats to Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 19: The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Congress a day after the party leader Nana Patole threatened Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar saying shooting or screening of their films would be stopped in Maharashtra.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the Congress is unable to play a meaningful role of the opposition and is threatening cine stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

Assam elections 2021: BJP to form govt with more seats says Tomar

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena defended Patole with Arvind Sawant saying there is nothing wrong with his statement.

Earlier, Patole had said that Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have failed to speak up on burning public issues and said they should tweet on the current fuel price rise.

Farmers' Protest: Farmers warn to take protests to Kolkata, rally on February 26

Devendra Fadnavis also termed the demand of Maharashtra Congress Party President Nana Patole as "publicity stunt".

"This is Nana Patole's publicity stunt as he has been newly elected as the state Congress president. He wants to be in news and hence he is targeting actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to gain publicity. How can anyone stop shooting? There is democracy and law in the country," Fadnavis had said.