BJP-Shiv Sena to win 166-194 seats in Maharashtra: India Today-Axis My India exit poll

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: It appears to be the BJP-Shiv Sena all the way in Maharashtra. The exit polls give the BJP-Sena combine 166 to 194 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll says that the Congress and NCP would end up with 72-90 seats in the 288 member house, where the magic mark is 144.

The others according to this exit poll would get 22-34 seats. The BJP on its own would get 109-124 seats while its ally Shiv Sena is projected to win 57-70 seats.

The Congress will manage 32-50 seats while the NCP would get 40 seats, the exit poll has predicted.

The projected vote share for the BJP is 27 per cent whereas for the Shiv Sena it is 18 per cent. The Congress and NCP would get a vote share of 19 and 16 per cent respectively the exit poll predicts.

The VBA and others would end up with a vote share of 6 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.