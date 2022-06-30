BJP set to stake claim in Maharashtra as Fadnavis eyes CM post for 3rd time

'The BJP I was part of had internal democracy, current BJP lacks it': Yashwant Sinha

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 30: The BJP is is reportedly gearing up to stake claim for formation of the new government in Maharashtra, as Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the chief minister during a Facebook live address on Wednesday night a day before a scheduled floor test in the state Assembly.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action.

The Twitter handle of the Maharashtra BJP even shared a video of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with the words, "I will come again for the formation of a new Maharashtra" in Marathi.

The state BJP unit has asked all its MLAs to gather in Mumbai. There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight.

The resignation of Thackeray capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in the cool climes of Goa on Wednesday night.

BJP leaders are expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the next government in the state. The swearing-in of the Fadnavis-led ministry may take places soon.

Fadnavis was chief minister in 2014 and in 2019 was CM for just 3 days.

The BJP is the single-largest party in the 287-seat Maharashtra assembly with 106 seats. With the support of the 39 rebel MLAs in Shinde's camp, that figure would cross the threshold of 144 seats for majority. The incumbent MVA coalition had a total of 152 seats before the split within the Shiv Sena, with the Sena having 55 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) having 53 and the Congress having 44.