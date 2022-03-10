YouTube
    BJP set to retake UP, AAP to make debut in Punjab

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The Lotus seems like ready to bloom in crucial Uttar Pradesh again, while the AAP is expanding its footprint in a big way in Punjab.

    The early trends indicate that the BJP is leading in 218 seats, SP in 80, BSP and Congress in four seats in Uttar Pradesh. The Saffron party is clearly heading towards retaining the power in the crucial state which has 403 assembly seats. The elections were held in seven phases.

    In Punjab, the AAP is heading towards a landslide victory as it is already leading in 84 seats. The Congress is leading in 15 seats, SAD in 10, BJP in five and others in 1 seat.

    The counting of votes for the five states began on Thursday morning. In the initial rounds, postal ballots were counted.

    As far as exit polls are concerned, almost all the exit polls have predicted that the BJP will return to power in UP. They have forecast an increase in Samajwadi Party's tally but not enough to form the government.

    The exit polls have forecast double-digit numbers for the BSP and single-digit count for Congress.

    In Punjab, the AAP is predicted to win in the 117-member assembly. The elections were held in a single phase on February 20.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:31 [IST]
